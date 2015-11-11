U.S. Consulate General to hold pop-up consul in Kelowna

American citizens living in the Central Okanagan will have the chance to meet with representatives from the U.S. government next week when representatives of the U.S. consulate will be in Kelowna.

A U.S. "pop-up" consulate will be held next Monday at the Kelowna library where American citizens can get information on absentee voting, passports, registering children as U.S. citizens and any other issues they may have.

"We hope our pop-up consulate will encourage U.S. citizens living in the region to document their children, apply for passports, and to register to vote absentee," said Chuck Bennett, vice consul of the U.S. Consulate General Vancouver. "We expect to see Americans from all over the U.S. who have made the Okanagan Valley their home -- from young families to retirees. Canadians who need notarial services—often required when buying or selling a vacation home in the U.S.—are also welcome."

The U.S. Consulate General Vancouver encompasses all of B.C. and the Yukon and Bennett says there are Americans from all 50 states living in the province and Yukon. Bennett says having a pop-up consulate can help them avoid a trip to Vancouver where the group's office is located.

With interest in the upcoming U.S. federal election at an all-time high, Bennett encourages all U.S. citizens living in Canada to exercise their right to vote

"We’ll be hand to help U.S. citizens register to vote absentee," he said. "But, it is not necessary to see us. U.S. citizens can visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program web site (https://www.fvap.gov) and follow the instructions on voting absentee."

All services, other than registering to vote absentee, require an appointment. Please e-mail VancouverACS@state.gov to make an appointment.

The pop-p consulate will be held Monday Sept. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. in the second floor study room at the Okanagan Regional Library Kelowna Branch.