Penticton RCMP make dent in bike thefts

The Penticton RCMP’s Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) has made a dent in the rise of bike thefts with recent arrests.

On Aug. 30 the TEU arrested a 30-year-old Penticton man in possession of a high-end mountain bike that had been stolen out of Kelowna. Subsequent to the man’s arrest, RCMP searched a downtown Penticton residence recovering over $14,000 worth of bicycles stolen out of Penticton and the greater Okanagan.

RCMP making patrols on Van Horne Street located two males and a female in front of a residence with three high-end mountain bikes after reports of four bikes stolen the on Aug. 29. The residence was associated with illicit drug use, RCMP said, a red, specialized Crave mountain bike was located which had been stolen from Peachland on Aug. 12. A male was also found with a quantity of methamphetamine as well as heroin on his person. The male provided police with his residence on Eckhardt Avenue where multiple bikes were found in the shed behind the residence.

Charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of controlled substances were forwarded against the male. The male was released on a promise to appear in court.

Penticton RCMP remind the owners of high-value items to remain vigilant, protect their property and record the name, type and serial number of bicycles.