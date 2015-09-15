Penticton Creep Hunters not deterred by RCMP vigilante warning

Mitchell Shelswell, left, and Tyler Fritsen continue to take to the streets as part of the Creep Catcher movement, exposing online predators, despite warnings from RCMP.

Police are still cautioning against vigilante groups out to expose alleged online sexual predators in the wake of a Kamloops man who sent pictures in his B.C. Sheriffs’ uniform to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Mitchell Shelswell, a Penticton man formerly of Creep Catchers, which is now operating as a separate branch in the Okanagan called Creep Hunters, was part of the team that lured the Kamloops man. (Read more on Shelswell's involvement here: Penticton vigilantes out to expose alleged sexual predators)

The man allegedly sent pictures of himself in a B.C. Sheriffs’ uniform as well as nude photos to what he thought was an underaged girl on Craigslist.

“We were just in shock when we saw that (the sheriffs uniform). We couldn’t believe it,” Shelswell said.

In a press release following the arrest of George Torresani, a 48-year-old Surrey man who police said performed a sex act live via webcam to a fictitious 13-year-old girl, the RCMP addressed the groups out to expose online predators and their emerging popularity.

“The police do absolutely recognize the need to pursue individuals who look to prey on our children. However, given the tremendous risks for public safety should these vigilante confrontations go horribly wrong, or for the true predators to walk away without being prosecuted, this is a job that should be left to the police,” said Sgt. Hernan Topacio, who heads the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.