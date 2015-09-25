Hundreds of Penticton residents rally to save Skaha Park

Hundreds of people attended a rally to save Skaha Park on Sept. 6 at Gyro Park in Penticton.

Despite not being able to protest in front of city hall, the crowd at a rally Tuesday was no less enthusiastic as the one that rallied for the same cause just one year ago.

With work starting on the revitalization of the 100 block Main Street, about 500 people attending a rally protesting the agreement leasing part of Skaha Lake Park to Trio Marine for a commercial waterslide development was forced to take their signs around the side of Penticton City Hall and into Gyro Park.

Organizers of the protest say they are doing their best to remind council of their opposition to the agreement that allows the southeastern corner of the park to be leased.

We want to show them that we haven’t forgotten and we are not going away, said Cliff Martin, one of the organizers. “We have to keep this going.”