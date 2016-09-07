  • Connect with Us

News

Accident north of Penticton reduces traffic to one lane

One vehicle was sitting in the ditch heading north out of Penticton on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort on Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Emanuel Sequeira/Penticton Western News
One vehicle was sitting in the ditch heading north out of Penticton on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort on Wednesday, Sept. 7
— image credit: Emanuel Sequeira/Penticton Western News
  • by  Emanuel Sequeira - Penticton Western News
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM

One vehicle was sitting in the ditch heading north out of Penticton on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort on Wednesday, Sept. 7 around 4:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane. It is believed all the people inside the vehicle are not seriously injured.

