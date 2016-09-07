Accident north of Penticton reduces traffic to one lane

One vehicle was sitting in the ditch heading north out of Penticton on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort on Wednesday, Sept. 7

One vehicle was sitting in the ditch heading north out of Penticton on Highway 97 near Red Wing Resort on Wednesday, Sept. 7 around 4:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane. It is believed all the people inside the vehicle are not seriously injured.