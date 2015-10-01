Penticton Indian Band Chief nominations

Penticton Indian Band candidates for Chief (from left to right) community member Joe Jack, current band councillor Clint George, current Chief Jonathan Kruger and former band councillor Chad Eneas.

Four nominees for the Penticton Indian Band Chief have been named.

The Penticton Indian Band has entered the leadership election mode on Sept. 7 nominating current Chief Johnathan Kruger, current band councillor Clint George, former band councillor Chad Eneas and community member Joe Jack.

Kruger has successfully been elected as chief for the last eight years, or two election cycles.

To be nominated, a reading of the eligible voters list occurred on Wednesday followed by a reading of those people who nominated candidates for chief. Once a nomination was made, and seconded, the candidate, who was required to attend in person, either accepted or declined the nomination and provided a few minutes to address the membership. The nominees have until Sept. 14 to withdraw their names.

The chief and council election process lasts three months, including a Chief Candidates Forum on Sept. 28 and 19, the advanced polls on Oct. 15 and election day taking place on Oct. 19.

Nominations for council take place the following week with the council being elected on Dec. 7