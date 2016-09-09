Penticton RCMP officer facing a charge for alleged involvement in motor vehicle fatality

Penticton Const. Ace Stewart is facing one charge of driving without due care and attention.

A charge has been approved against a Penticton RCMP officer alleged to be involved in a motor vehicle fatality in September of 2015.

Const. Ace Stewart was charged today (Sept. 9) with driving without due care and attention contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act. His first appearance in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Penticton courthouse according to a press release sent out by the Criminal Justice Branch.

Const. Stewart was not on duty when he vehicle he was operating is alleged to have struck and killed a five-year-old boy who was walking across the intersection of Highway 97 and Green Mountain Road. (Read more: Penticton boy remembered as a beautiful young man)