Small earthquake felt throughout the South Okanagan

Late risers in Penticton and the South Okanagan may have found themselves rocked out of bed Saturday morning.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake sent shivers through the region at 9:16 a.m. on Sept. 10. The earthquake's epicentre was about 21 kilometres northeast of Osoyoos and a a five-kilometre depth.

There are no reports of damage and, according to Earthquakes Canada, none would be expected. The quake was reported as being felt light in Penticton, Kaleden and Oliver.

This is the largest quake felt in Penticton this year. Over the past year, there have been 155 earthquakes, most too small to be noticed.