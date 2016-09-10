Head on collision near Penticton

Ambulance and firefighters prepare a patient for transport to hospital at the scene of an collision that occured near the Sage Mesa turn off on Hwy. 97 on Sept. 10

Emergency services were called to another serious accident near Sage Mesa on Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision near the Sage Mesa turn-off. One woman was extricated from a green Toyota Tacoma and taken to Penticton Regional Hospital. The condition of the occupants of the white Ford Explorer is also unknown.