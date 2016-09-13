NDP MPs discuss electoral reform

Updating Canada's electoral system is under review again, thanks to a promise made by the Liberal Party of Canada in the 2015 election.

MP Richard Cannings held a town hall meeting on electoral reform this week, this time with the aid of Nathan Cullen, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley and vice-chair of the federal Special Committee on Electoral Reform.

With an audience of about 50 people in the library-museum auditorium, Cullen explained a variety of alternatives to the first-past-the-post system currently used in Canada: single transferable vote, mixed member proportional and others.

“Most of the rest of the world uses some form of proportional representation,” said Cullen, noting some of the problems with first-past-the-post.

“We elect governments, but we usually just throw the bums out,” said Cullen. “It's a mix to say the least, but we do a lot of throwing the bums out.”

Cullen said the Liberals took their time moving on the election process, and also didn't take the NDP suggestion of forming a citizen's assembly to examine the issue.

“I think that was a mistake. I think that would have helped a lot, in terms of legitimacy,” said Cullen. “This question belongs to the people.”

Cullen was pleased, however, that the makeup of the committee on electoral reform is cross-party, reflecting the proportion of voting in the 2015 election, rather than simply being stacked with Liberal MPs.

For more on the town hall, see this week's Penticton Western News.