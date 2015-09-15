Penticton Lakeside drive-thru breakfast to assist United Way

On Sept. 14, between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., the main entrance at Penticton Lakeside Resort will once again be transformed into a drive-thru experience for the United Way of Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen fundraiser.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort and the United Way of Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen are pleased to kick-off the 2016 United Way Workplace Campaign season with the 5th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast.

On Sept. 14, between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., the main entrance at Penticton Lakeside Resort will once again be transformed into a drive-thru experience like no other. Guests are asked to drive through, donate and dig in to move community forward.

Over 800 breakfast bags including kids’ bags, sponsored by Valley First Credit Union, will be handed out by volunteers to “drive-thru guests,” in exchange for donations in support of the local United Way and our local community partners. The bag contents are worth well over $40 with over 25 grand prizes worth over $150 randomly placed in the bags.

“The Penticton Lakeside Resort is proud to partner with the United Way and its team!” said Penticton Lakeside Resort representative Elizabeth Cucnik. “We are grateful for the excellent support they provide to our community and the many people who benefit from fundraising events like the Drive-Thru Breakfast. Come join our morning celebration on Sept. 14."

Included with your breakfast bag is a hot breakfast sandwich prepared by the team at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, Tim Horton’s coffee and treats, water, goodies from a multitude of generous sponsors and more. To top it all off, guests will be greeted by your local VIPs as they drive through: Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and City Councillors, Members of the Penticton Vees, the Penticton Princesses and others.

“After selling out last year, we are really excited about this year’s drive-thru,” said Shelley Gilmore, executive director for United Way CSO. “This is a kickoff for the workplace giving season and an opportunity for the community to give back. We’re working on some important community investments that will make a lasting impact on poverty and homelessness in the community. Please give generously.”

The goal is to top last year’s total and reach $20,000. Funds will be earmarked for children programs such as breakfast and after-school programs in the community and will be distributed in 2017. The response from local community-minded sponsors and the hard work and dedication of many volunteers ensures another great event.

This year, pre-orders will be accepted and can be confirmed by emailing: info@unitedwaycso.com or calling: 1-855-232-1321.

Follow the event page at: www.facebook.com/plrdrivethru