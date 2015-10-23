Multiple impaired drivers taken off Penticton's streets by RCMP

Multiple drivers were found to be intoxicated behind the wheel this week in Penticton leading to collisions with barriers, parked cars and a rollover.

On Sept. 11 a 26-year-old female struck five different parked cars in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore. Police found the female was a prohibited driver and was intoxicated. Superstore staff took away the female’s keys prior to police arriving. The female refused to provide a breath sample. She was on court conditions out of Vancouver not to consume alcohol.

Court documents show that Shara Givens is facing charges of failure or refusal to provide a breath sample and care or control of a vehicle while impaired. She next appears in court on Sept. 21 to consult legal counsel.

A female ran her car into a barrier on Ridgedale Avenue Sept. 12. Police said the female was found to be intoxicated and was given a 30-day immediate vehicle impound and a 90-day roadside driving prohibition. Police also stopped a vehicle suspected of impaired driving on Winnipeg Street the same evening. A substantial amount of drugs and cash were located in the vehicle according to RCMP. The driver was lodged in cells until sober and was released on a promise to appear in court.

Mounties responded to a possible fight at the 24/7 convenience store on Sept. 8. When they arrived, there was no fight to be found, but police located a vehicle that was causing issues in the area near Starbucks. After stopping the vehicle, the driver immediately ran. The driver was recognized by police, apprehended and found to be impaired. The man was given an immediate roadside prohibition and was found to be driving without a license.

The male passenger was observed by police jumping into the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police then found the passenger in care and control of a running motor vehicle and was also found to be impaired. The passenger was then issued an immediate roadside prohibition as well.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 police arrived at a single-vehicle rollover on North Naramata Road where an intoxicated male was found in the ditch after being thrown from the vehicle. A green Mercury Cougar was found upside down in the middle of the road, after police said the vehicle had left the road, climbed the embankment and rolled back down. The owner of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and told police he was sitting in the back seat and a male and female were also in the vehicle with him.

The man said the other two occupants had walked away, though a search of the area did not lead to the discovery of the other occupants. Witnesses camping nearby arrived 15 minutes after the accident and only found the lone male, police said. The male had a cut on his hand, but was transported to the hospital due to the severity of the incident. The matter is still under investigation as blood was located on the driver’s side of the vehicle.