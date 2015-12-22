Penticton RCMP files: drug busts, break-ins and parties

Drug bust

Members of the Penticton RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit were advised by an off-duty officer of a female trafficking drugs at the Lake City Casino on Sept. 8.

Police arrived and with assistance from casino security they were able to observe a 30-year-old Penticton female conducting a drug deal. The female was found in possession of an undetermined, but “significant” amount of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine as well as cash and other items indicating drug trafficking, police said. According to court documents Jennifer Leanne Montgomery, 30, is awaiting a bail hearing Sept. 19 and facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

PDSCL break-in

Another break-in occurred at the Penticton and District Society for Community Living overnight on Sept. 8.

Police arrived to find an open door and upon further inspection video surveillance showed a suspect taking bicycle parts from shelving units. The matter continues to be under investigation.

Female kicking in doors

A female whom police said suffered from mental health issues was attempting to kick in doors on Manitoba Street on Sept. 8.

Police arrived to a 911 call at a residence where witnesses said the female was kicking their front door with force before fleeing in a pick-up truck. The house was picked at random, police said, and the female had also kicked in the door of a nearby residence. The woman was escorted by her husband to receive medical treatment.

Sunrise Party

An annual party held prior to the beginning of the school year resulted in multiple calls to ambulance services in the Carmi area related to drug and alcohol-related incidents on Sept. 6, RCMP said.