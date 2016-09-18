  • Connect with Us

Okanagan bikers bring in the goods

  posted Sep 18, 2016
One of the more than 100 participants in the annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association South Okanagan Toy Run heads down Lakeside Drive Sunday morning. - Mark Brett/Penticton Western News
— image credit: Mark Brett/Penticton Western News

More than 100 participants in the annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association South Okanagan Toy Run raised money and collected toys for children this Christmas through the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. The ride took place Sunday and included stops in Summerland Oliver and Okanagan Falls.

 

