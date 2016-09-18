Okanagan bikers bring in the goods

One of the more than 100 participants in the annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association South Okanagan Toy Run heads down Lakeside Drive Sunday morning.

More than 100 participants in the annual Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association South Okanagan Toy Run raised money and collected toys for children this Christmas through the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. The ride took place Sunday and included stops in Summerland Oliver and Okanagan Falls.