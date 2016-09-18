  • Connect with Us

News

Emergency crews respond to fire

Emergency crews including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a fire late Sunday morning in the 200-block of Kinney Avenue. - Mark Brett/Penticton Western News
Emergency crews including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a fire late Sunday morning in the 200-block of Kinney Avenue.
— image credit: Mark Brett/Penticton Western News
  • by  Penticton
  • Penticton  posted Sep 18, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Emergency crews including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a fire late Sunday morning in the 200-block of Kinney Avenue. It is believed the fire was in the basement of the home but quick work by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event