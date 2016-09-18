- Home
News
Emergency crews respond to fire
Emergency crews including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a fire late Sunday morning in the 200-block of Kinney Avenue. It is believed the fire was in the basement of the home but quick work by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading.
