Penticton fire fighters gear up for Muscular Dystrophy boot drive

Penticton firefighters David Scott (right) and Jay Johnson before the 2015 boot drive to raise funds for muscular dystrophy..

Penticton Fire Fighters will be joining forces with Vernon, Kelowna and the fire fighters at Kelowna International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 24 as they attempt to fill as many boots as possible to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Penticton Fire Fighters will be in person collecting donations, big or small, at Safeway and Wal-Mart in Penticton from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Funds raised by the Okanagan Valley fire fighters are used to provide support for those living with muscular dystrophy — a group of over 150 types of neuromuscular disorders that are characterized by the wasting and progressive weakness of muscles.

Over time, many people with muscular dystrophy are unable to walk, speak, or ultimately breathe. Some diseases are life-threatening and presently, there is no cure. These funds help support research, education, services and equipment.