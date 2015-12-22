Moroziuk to act as interim CAO for City of Penticton

Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Penticton, Eric Sorenson, announced he is transitioning to an interim position leading strategic projects.

Mitch Moroziuk, the City of Penticton general manager of infrastructure will act as interim CAO as Eric Sorensen has resigned effective today, Sept. 19.

Sorensen announced in August that he would be resigning on this date to transition to an interim position leading strategic projects to assist the municipality to complete a number of key projects for the next four to six months. he has set in place.

Moroziuk will act as interim CAO until a replacement for Sorensen can be found.

Previous to joining the city, Sorensen had retired after an extremely successful private sector career. (Read more: City hires CAO with strong background)

Sorensen previously said he is ready to focus on some strategic projects for the city and embrace a balance of family and work that is not possible in the demanding role of the CAO.

“I want to continue to work to ensure the city is the best it can be, but I also want to enjoy the opportunity and quality of life that we are building.”

Sorensen said moving away from the administration role will provide him the opportunity to focus his efforts on the strategic priorities of the city and his strengths in leading change, strategic direction and relationship management.