RCMP searching for suspect after brazen Penticton home invasion

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in identifying this person who is a suspect in a home invasion.

Penticton RCMP are searching for two males who broke into a Penticton home last week.

Police were called around 6 a.m. Sept. 14 to a residence on Fairview Road after two males entered through an open patio door wearing bandannas and assaulting two male roommates with bear spray and striking one with a baton before taking valuables and bank cards.

One suspect threatened the residents with a plumbing wrench, and both demanded cash and valuables making off with a Playstation 4, a cell phone and bank cards.

Both males are described as five foot eight inches tall wearing dark clothing and bandannas over their faces, one caucasian and the other with darker skin. Police said it was unknown whether the two left on foot or on vehicle.

The stolen bank cards were used around 20 minutes later in a Summerland gas station leading police to pull surveillance footage visually identifying the potential suspect.

The victims appeared to be random, and RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth called it a “crime of opportunity.”

Police are looking to identify the potential suspect and anyone with information on the male depicted in the surveillance footage can contact Const. Layne Morris at the Penticton RCMP 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.