Change heist at Penticton store goes awry

A male attempted to make off with nearly $200 in change from the till at the Penticton Laundromat on Eckhardt Avenue on Sept. 19 around 10 a.m.

The male departed on a mountain bike, that was later discovered to be stolen. Police were quickly able to get video surveillance showing the male reaching into the cash register and filling his pockets.

The male was located on Orchard Avenue two hours later and police arrested him for theft under $5,000. RCMP said the man recently relocated to Penticton from Surrey and the loonies and toonies in his pocket had marking indicating they were from the laundromat on Eckhardt Avenue.

Police are looking for the owner of the black Rocky Mountain bike, with a Kryptonite lock. Police said the owner would easily be able to identify themselves by bringing the key. The bike is currently at the Penticton RCMP detachment.