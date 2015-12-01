Penticton RCMP files: More stolen bikes, alleged shots fired and thefts

Multiple bikes stolen from campgrounds

Overnight on Sept. 15 multiple bikes were stolen from campers across the south end of Penticton.

Two bikes were stolen from the Oxbow Resort on Skaha Place. A fluorescent yellow SL4 sport bike and a charcoal Trek mountain bike valued at approximately $3,500. A $1,200 specialized mountain bike was also stolen around that time from Wright’s Beach Campground as well as two more Trek bikes, one red one black.

Shots fired?

A police search turned up little after reports of shots being heard on South Main Street on Sept. 16 around midnight.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing two shots separate by a few minutes and after foot patrols RCMP found nothing.

Police are saying it is unclear if the sounds were in fact gunshots or fireworks. There were no further calls to police or anyone injured in the area.

Propane theft

Staff at Memorial Arena reported six 30-pound propane tanks were missing from the locked compound on the west side of the arena.

The compound was entered between Sept. 16 and 17 and the hinge bolts were removed.