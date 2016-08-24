More ways to support the medical foundation coming up

First and foremost, let me add a bit more to the news reports about the SOS Medical Foundation’s successful search for a new executive-director.

Carey Bornn has extensive experience in the foundation field, including previous positions with the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation in Vancouver and the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation in New Westminster. He has visited Penticton several times to watch friends compete in Ironman and is a marathon runner himself.

Following Janice Perrino as head of our Foundation would not be an easy task for anyone, especially in the midst of a $20-million fundraising campaign. However, Carey brings his own impressive skills to the position and we’re delighted to welcome him on board. He officially starts with the foundation on Sept. 19.

Teeing up a thanks

Speaking of fun events, a really big thank you goes out to all those involved in the 20th annual Peach City Tees Up For Cancer ladies golf tournament last Friday and Saturday at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.

Penticton’s A.J. Eathorne (who returned to the LPGA tour at the Portland Classic in June and just missed the cut) was among those giving a helping hand. A.J. again this year, hit drives off the 14th tee for those players who donated $5 to the Medical Foundation during their round.

Tees Up has pledged $150,000 over five years for our PRH campaign, including the $44,000 raised in 2015. Final figures for this year are still being tabulated, but the laughs over the two days were priceless.

Peachfest throws down

Kudos to Joe Chwachka and everyone else involved in Peachfest’s PenTown Throwdown BMX and skateboard event at the Riverside Drive Youth Park. The competition included a “carbecue” on Aug. 6 which raised $1,160 for our Foundation. Special thanks to Ryan Wuthe of Boyd’s Autobody for cooking up some great burgers and hotdogs (loved the orange onions) on the stylized car-front grill and Colin Powell of IGA for providing all the supplies.

Telus on board

Corporate support for Penticton Regional Hospital continues to grow. The latest to come on board is Telus.

Telus is donating $25 to the SOS Medical Foundation for every new Optik TV or Telus Internet activation by customers within City of Penticton boundaries. This offer began in June and will continue until Sept. 9. We appreciate the folks at Telus for their community support.

Smile Cookies

Tim Hortons is getting set for its annual Smile Cookie campaign from Sept. 1 to 18. Last year, more than $30,000 was raised for PRH through cookie sales at the Tim’s outlets in the South Okanagan. A very big Thank You to the Stawarz family, owners of the local Tim Hortons franchises, for their fantastic support.

John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.