BOYD: Stop calling me a millennial

Dale Boyd is a reporter with the Penticton Western News.

Millennial.

The generational tag has become a derogatory term in recent years, also fun fact, it is a meaningless garbage word that was made up, along with most of the assumptions made about my“generation.”

A brief history lesson. Millennial was a term coined by Neil Howe and William Strauss, historians who literally just made it up, arbitrarily grouping people who were eight years old at the time because they would be coming of age around the year 2000, a.k.a. the millennium, for no reason other than the fact that the two perceived we would be “different” than the last generation — also known as societal progress.

Another fun fact, in Canada the best estimate is that approximately 300,000-plus people are born each year. So why draw arbitrary lines in the sands of time between so-called “generations?” The easy answer is because Strauss and Howe wanted to sell books, giving people a blank canvas to paint whatever portrait they may about young folks these days, or embellish the back-in-my-day attitudes.

In a world so vast with so much information it’s a modern survival mechanism to sort people, movements, races, political stances or more generally populations, into neat and tidy groups in our mind that we can make broad assumptions about.

As an experiment, a quick Google News search of the word “millennial” turned up any number of headlines stating “millennials are more brand loyal than you think,” and “discovering the truth about millennial investors,” or my personal favourite “blame millennials for the vanishing bar of soap.” There were at least 11 pages of these.

This human need to see society in broad strokes has some basis in the scientific method. A study in the 1980s, done by University of Oxford anthropologist and psychologist Robin Dunbar, was based around the social grooming of primates. The larger the brain of the particular primate, the larger the social group. He applied the math to the size of an average human brain, coming up with Dunbar’s Number — essentially the amount of people in your social circle you are capable of actually caring about. It’s about 150.

If you’re really honest with yourself, it’s true. If a close friend suffered some sort of medical distress, you would care more about that than you would if you heard 100 people died in a natural disaster somewhere far away in the news. It’s nothing to be ashamed about, it’s a fact. Yes, your “heart goes out to those people” or the ever-debated “thoughts and prayers” are with them, you can empathize, but you don’t care as much as you do about your close friend. It’s how we work. Nothing would get done if we broke into tears every time there was a car crash half way around the world.

What does this have to do with (insert shudder here) millennials?

Our historical roots as humans are tribal, back when that 150 number would make sense. We’ve obviously long gone past those times with billions of people (and whatever Donald Trump is) interconnected, sharing thoughts and ideas instantly across the globe.

I’ve said this before, but as soon as you generalize an entire group of unique, individualized people, with different pasts, social standings, outlooks and ideas, whatever you’re saying is factually incorrect. So before you start saying millennials are lazy, entitled, participation trophy-getters, look to people like Taylor Wilson, the 22-year-old man from Arkansas who broke every millennial stereotype after building a fusion reactor in his garage at the age of 14. He’s now looking to solve the energy crisis by creating small, mobile nuclear reactors that are unable to be weaponized and may be able to use the useless nuclear weapons waste that has been sitting in the ground for decades to help bring cheap, reliable energy to the world. He actually turned down funding from the U.S. federal government and received the Theil Fellowship for $100,000 to forgo college and work on his perhaps world-changing projects.

Lazy millennials indeed.

