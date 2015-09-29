EDITORIAL: Parking break

Facing up to reality is often a harsher test than we would like.

That’s the situation Penticton finds itself in, both the city and the taxpayers. Years of small or nonexistent tax increases, combined with aging infrastructure and a tax base that is slow to grow has put the city in a place where new sources of revenue have to be found.

The city’s move to increase pay parking is a good example. It has the potential to generate a large amount of new revenue, so naturally the city is looking at it as a way to help pay for items like the $2 million in repairs required by Memorial Arena.

We agree that pay parking, especially along Lakeshore Drive — really, one of Penticton’s great treasures — is objectionable. But the harsh reality is that the city has to find more money someplace, and this may be one of the best sources.

Still city hall needs to do a better job of connecting to its citizens and finding out what they want.

Rather than just going ahead with planning and implementing pay parking, council and staff could have put the question to the city: pay parking or an extra $30 a year on your parking taxes?

Or, perhaps, ask which of several options for generating revenue would be least objectionable.

In their quest to keep funds flowing into the city’s coffers, city hall needs to look at not just how much revenue can be generated, but also what the effect will be on the quality of life in the city.

The ability to enjoy the beauty of Lakeshore Drive, the boardwalk, the beach and other amenities freely is one of the great treasures of the city, and shouldn’t be tampered with without real, open and two-way conversations with the community.