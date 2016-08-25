  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Numbers don’t lie

  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 2:00 PM

More than a handful of the population of Penticton are against this ludicrous proposal of the (invisible) Trio and their buddies the mayor and council.

I challenge the mayor and council to have a referendum on this proposal. It’s a lot more economical than the court cases. This theft of parkland is outrageous.

Now the mayor and council want to hire a “spin doctor” for approximately $100,000 a year to get where the mayor and council can’t seem to get to and/or doesn’t want to be seen or heard.

Let us, for argument’s sake, say that a referendum is $25,000 to $35,000 minimum — that would be a quick and decided forum on this issue. The mayor and council  know the results beforehand and will be embarrassed to the point that they will have to resign.

As for comments that the Save Skaha Park Society represents a relatively small  percentage, the numbers are by far much, much  greater than support for the “sale” of a large part of Skaha Park.

Georges & Cheryl Jansen

Penticton

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event