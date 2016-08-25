LETTER: Numbers don’t lie

More than a handful of the population of Penticton are against this ludicrous proposal of the (invisible) Trio and their buddies the mayor and council.

I challenge the mayor and council to have a referendum on this proposal. It’s a lot more economical than the court cases. This theft of parkland is outrageous.

Now the mayor and council want to hire a “spin doctor” for approximately $100,000 a year to get where the mayor and council can’t seem to get to and/or doesn’t want to be seen or heard.

Let us, for argument’s sake, say that a referendum is $25,000 to $35,000 minimum — that would be a quick and decided forum on this issue. The mayor and council know the results beforehand and will be embarrassed to the point that they will have to resign.

As for comments that the Save Skaha Park Society represents a relatively small percentage, the numbers are by far much, much greater than support for the “sale” of a large part of Skaha Park.

Georges & Cheryl Jansen

Penticton