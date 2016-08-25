- Home
Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Don’t destroy the park
This council should not be allowed to destroy what it has taken many past councils over one hundred years to create, Skaha Park.
Council, rescind the decision to lease Skaha Park for commercial development now. The park was not developed, at the expense of the taxpayers, over 100 years for the construction of commercial waterslides.
Jake Kimberley
Penticton
