Letters to the Editor
LETTER: Simple answer: referendum
After more than a year of petitions, rallies, protests, letters and emails Coun. Helena Konanz came out on Friday night to a Skaha Park meeting because she wanted to learn what it is they are asking for.
The answer, ma’am, is very plain and very simple. A referendum to decide the future of our Skaha Lake Park.
Joan Eschbach
Penticton
