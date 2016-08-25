LETTER: No transparency

City of Penticton council has done it again.

They seem to have thrown transparency out of the window. Surprise! Surprise! Who knew?

The key word here is “engagement” I believe or is it lack thereof when it comes to informing the electorate.

It seems that at a recent meeting council saw fit make room for this (staff/contract) position. The closing date was listed as Aug. 22. The date of this letter writing is Aug. 21. Yet council is sanctioning this position as of Monday, Aug. 22.

Doesn’t that seem somewhat of a rush decision?

One would think that with such an important position the closing date should be at least 30 days after posting. It gives enough time to carefully evaluate the curriculum vitae for all candidates. Was the position posted to get the best candidate for the job? Or, maybe, like Coun. Max Picton, we chose not to read it because it might be negative.

The whole process seems somewhat fishy to me. It’s about as transparent as a one square metre piece of lead. It seems to have a stronger aroma than the treatment plant on a windy day.

This whole scenario seems to play out as council having a preconceived idea as to who the candidate should be and that the candidate was hand-picked. I guess we’ll never know as council is not known for being transparent.

Ron Barillaro

Penticton