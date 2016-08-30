LETTER: Thank you Challenge Penticton volunteers

As a spectator and cheerleader, I relocated to several parts of the city and along the highway during the course of the Challenge.

Witnessing the wonderful contribution made by all the volunteers, from the very difficult vehicle traffic control, to the aide stations and water and food providers, and all the other areas for which volunteers were needed, I have to say I was very impressed.

It is a difficult task to perform during the frenzy and excitement of the days, and it was very clear that the Challenge would not have gone as successfully as it did without the help of these wonderful people that gave their time and energy.

The volunteers were awesome

Gladys Kusmack

Penticton