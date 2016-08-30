  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Toilet humour

  • posted Aug 30, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Behaviour of U.S. Presidential candidates vying for the White House transforming it into a teetering outhouse guaranteeing the winning occupant to be a real stinker.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton

 

 

