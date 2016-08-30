  • Connect with Us

LETTER: Spend UBCM money on a referendum

The Union of BC Municipalities 2016 conference is scheduled for Sept. 26 to 30 at the Victoria Conference Centre.

In addition to regularly scheduled meetings, delegates are also offered recreational opportunities like golfing packages, whale watching tours, bus trips to Butchart Gardens and steam spa treatments.

Which of the following would better serve the residents of Penticton;  1) spending taxpayer money on a referendum to settle the contentious privatization of Skaha Lake Park, or 2) spending taxpayer money for four days of meetings and recreation in Victoria?

A precedent was set two years ago when one of our councillors opted to stay home and save the city $4,200.

Mayor Jakubeit and council members should follow this example  The $30,000 savings would pay for a referendum.

C. Otto Knaak

Penticton

 

 

