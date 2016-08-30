LETTER: Time to be most excellent to one another

In a recent letter to the editor it was written, “do negative things, get negative responses; do positive things, get positive responses.”

I’m concerned the letter writer doesn’t acknowledge that this is a two-way street? The letters to the editor are often so rude, accusatory and hurl demeaning insults towards anyone who doesn’t share their opinion. These hateful writers seem to only be motivated by animosity and it makes it hard to take their opinions seriously. It’s no wonder Max Picton doesn’t want to read them, and Andrew Jakubeit calls them uninformed, that’s how they come across.

Having the loudest voice does not make you right, and it doesn’t make your opinion that of the majority. We are all humans trying to make the best of the life we’ve been given, including the city council members.

I make a plea to the small group of people that write these venomous letters to take a step back and make sure you are speaking to people with the same level of respect that you want in return.

It’s OK to ask questions, pose alternatives or move the conversation forward. Please do! That’s our role in a democratic society, but do it with an open mind and an open heart.

Insults and hate have no place in the public debate. I urge you not to let your ego and pride attach too tightly to your thoughts. Be open to change. Be open to active conversation. We are never going to agree on everything, but we can agree to treat each other with respect and compassion. Focus your letters on improving the situation instead of just trying to loudly sling the most excrement.

I sense a love revolution coming. The world needs one. Be the change you want to see in the world, you can start by treating all of our fellow Pentictonites with dignity.

Please, just be excellent to each other!

Julie Turner

Penticton