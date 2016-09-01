LETTER: Public transit in Penticton is important

As the City of Penticton works on upgrading their infrastructure, this has meant rerouting some of their city buses.

With Conklin and Douglas Avenues getting such upgrades, the #2 bus has been going down the lovely Windsor Avenue. Low and behold, I was so surprised, that the city actually put up temporary bus stops on Windsor. However, in order for the buses to get around the crescent, the city might also consider putting up temporary “No Stopping” signs on the side adjacent to the park in the middle.

For anyone who’s driven on Windsor knows, there’s room for parking in front of owners’ homes and that’s about all the space available. I’d hate to see somebody’s lovely truck lose a fender by a bus squeezing between parked vehicles. While I’m really happy to see the city’s finally waking up to the fact that we have public transit, and were quick (at least quicker than usual, which is too often no action), I’m still waiting for “temporary” bus stops on Ellis Street.

For six months of the year, the #2 and #5 buses are rerouted down Ellis, every Saturday, over the years, due the community and farmers’ markets on Main Street. One day, hopefully in my lifetime, the City of Penticton and downtown businesses will realize that public transit users are equally as important to Penticton’s economy, as those who drive cars. We are certainly more environmentally friendly.

The #3 northbound is one of my favourite routes, on the aptly named Grandview Street Such an awesome view up Okanagan Lake.

Brigid Kemp

Penticton