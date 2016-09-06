LETTER: Strong provincial candidates in Penticton

Regarding (Penticton Western News, Sept. 2, Candidates stepping forward for provincial election), I would like to add to your description of one; Hilma LaBelle as “high profile.”

She is indeed. She is a long time resident of the south Okanagan working as a small business and spousal partner running a family farm with Michel LaBelle and; continues to be a committed and diligent community and social activist.

I am happy to work with and support Ms. LaBelle. She is a woman who is truly committed to changing our political landscape.

Beth Gleason

Penticton