LETTER: SOWINS toy run success

A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in making our first toy run a huge success.

From the organizing team to our almost 30 caring volunteers, I couldn’t have realized this dream without all of your help — thank you.

I would also like to thank each and every one of our wonderful sponsors and those who donated prizes. Without your support we would not have been able to help provide a bright Christmas to local families. Last, but not least, I want to thank all the riders who came out to support the South Okanagan Women In Need Society. Your donations will go a long way. I hope you all enjoyed your day. We will definitely be back next year. Great job.

Paul James

Toy run co-ordinator