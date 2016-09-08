LETTER: In store for a lot of hurt

As minimum wage goes up, then so does the price of food and rent.

Think what has to be done is put back price freezes on food and rents then let the wages catch up. It’s common sense, the more a store has too pay their employees the more they have to or will raise prices.

Now it does not seem fair but it is the truth, that the poor suffer more. We should be getting disability rates up to a livable rate, but with no rent controls. The disabled and working poor just can not make it. I have seen lots of people looking for a place to rent, but it would take all of their check.

Sure disabled got a raise, but have heard all dairy foods are going up in price? Where does it stop.

James Readman

Penticton