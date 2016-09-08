  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

LETTER: What is reality in Penticton?

  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 12:00 PM

We can look up this word in any dictionary and lexicographers, in all probability will, have similar definitions except for their own interpretations.

Having said that, you may be wondering where I am going with this. I am going to role play as a quasi-lexicographer with reference to our illustrious current civic leaders.

My perception of reality with reference to current civic politics is:

R: is for realistic, reliability, responsibility, rationality — most of which have apparently avoided  the pundits at city hall.

E: is for economic efficiency, earnestness — that should be shown toward constituent taxpayers on important public issues—appear to be almost non-existent.

A: is for accountability, accessibility — without these reality is pie in the sky.

L: is for logic, lawsuit(s), lame-duck decisions and choices, lack of common sense — all of these seem to apply here.

I: is for integrity, immanence, inclusivity and insignificance — the last two made in reference to taxpayers evidently not being part of any major decision made either verbally or by  referendum. (Skaha Park as an example)

T: is for transparency, trustworthiness, truthfulness, tax efficiency — pick one that could be graded as an “A.” (Hard pressed are you?)

Y: is for Yin and Yang: supposedly a product of working together for total betterment. It just is not happening with this disingenuous council. (no park referendum).

In summary, reality, in the true sense of the word does not seem to exist at 100 Main St. What do you think?

Ron Barillaro

Penticton

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event