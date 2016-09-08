LETTER: Sheeple

I cannot think of anything more insane as this issue of providing clean needles to the dope addicts.

Why not provide sophisticated tools to car thieves, so they can break into cars without damaging the door?

Whoever takes dope must know the consequences and those peddling dope know also what they are doing, so victim and perpetrator alike should be held responsible, and if you are a parent and don’t know what your kids are up to, then don’t cry to the public for help.

Personally, I like the approach that Singapore takes and they don’t have a drug problem. The Philippines might be on the right track too. Sorry, but this is dealing with reality.

This society, i.e. its handlers, has lost all sense of reality, but I suspect there is an agenda behind it and the goal is to lower the IQ of the population to a zombie-like level where their mind is preoccupied with sexual perversion, drug addiction, multiculturalism and violent entertainment. Once this feat has been accomplished, it is easy for the oligarchs and super elite to control the Goyims.

But where is the “silent majority?” Is it not time to react against this evil plan? Have we lost all self-respect and decency? Are we the sheeple willingly being led to the slaughterhouse?

I think it is worth the effort and risk to restore this society to its Christian principles previous generations have fought for and make Canada a country worth living in and for.

Rolf Loth

Penticton