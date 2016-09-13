LETTER: Not above the bylaws

Kudos to the animal control person who apprehended the dog that was mentioned in a recent letter to the editor (Penticton Western News, Sept. 9, Dog control).

As someone who is terrified of dogs, I applaud the courage and tenacity of the animal control people.

There are those who are considerate and respectful of my fears, but in my experience, many people seem to assume that because they love their dog, everyone else does as well. That’s like saying because your favourite vegetables are brussels sprouts, they must be mine as well.

Or, to put it in a similar context, if someone knew you were afraid of snakes and they threw one at you, and said, “Oh, don’t worry, it’s not poisonous.” How would that make you feel?

Anyway, my point is, it is with sincere gratitude that I applaud whoever was alert and conscientious enough to knock on your door and subsequently apprehend your dog. Perhaps now you’ll realize you and your dog are not above the law.

Glenda J. Emerson

Penticton