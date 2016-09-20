LETTER: Big smiles

We are all smiles at Tim Hortons today.

We couldn’t be happier that we reached our Smile Cookie campaign goal, raising $30,536 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation – surpassing our total from last year.

We couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone involved. We want to thank the community for their generosity and willingness to donate to such a great cause. Thank you to our staff for going above and beyond, not only selling to guests but getting their friends, families involved and even buying many cookies themselves. Rain or shine we had staff standing outside by the drive-thru speaker, selling the cookies to help reach our goal for this year.

Thank you to the Osoyoos Coyotes and Summerland Steam who volunteered multiple times for a few hours and did an amazing job in their communities, selling over 1,000 cookies. They proudly represented their organizations and communities. It was great to see how many players were willing to help sell as many cookies as possible. Another big thank you to the Penticton Vees who sold over 500 cookies during a few hours one day last week in the drive-thru at three locations throughout Penticton. Their busy schedule limited their time but they still sold a lot of cookies in the few hours they had.

Everyone bought in and had fun throughout the campaign doing whatever they could to help us reach our goal for this year.

Mitch MacMillan

General manager South Okanagan Tim Hortons