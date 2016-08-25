  • Connect with Us

Penticton, Summerland senior golf

Greer’s group takes Penticton scramble

The senior men hosted the ladies in Penticton Golf and Country Club senior five-person scramble action Aug. 24. Robin Greer, Kathy Hofmann, Raoul Gauthier and Thelma Johnston shot nine-under, 61 to win.

In second with 63 were Cy Gladish, Tim Gladish, Ron Gladish, Babs Gladish and Shirley Nichols.

Full house brings home win for Smith in Summerland Golf

Lil Smith earned a full house to win the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played a low net game on Aug. 23.

The golfer played poker on the side to make the event interesting. Each players was given one card to start, then then cards for a chip in, one card for one putt, no cards for a two-putt and gave back a card for a three-putt. Marilyn Tamblyn had a pair with queen’s and fives; Mandy McConaghy a pair with jack’s and nine’s. Helen Benallick also had a pair five’s and two’s, while Jeanette McCarron earned a pair of aces.

Lil Smith and Francis Colussi topped the low net with 72, while Val Eibner tied Jeanette McCarron with 74 and Helen Pybus 80. In the second flight, Anka Manders scored 72; Sheila Westgate 73; Helen Benallick 76; Norma Chambers 78; Diana Leitch tied Betsy McAndrews 79.

 

