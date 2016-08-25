Calgary golfer takes Penticton junior championship

LANDON STELLINGWERFF of Calgary won his second Penticton Golf Club Jr. Championship on Aug. 22.

Landon Stellingwerff of Calgary scored 148 to capture the 2016 Penticton Golf Club Jr. Club Championship, held Aug. 21-22.

It’s the second time Stellingwerff has won the championship.

“It’s really cool,” said Stellingwerff. “It’s a fun atmosphere with the juniors.”

Despite windy conditions, Penticton Golf Club pro Jeff Hollman said the kids played well.

“It was tough out there for them,” said Hollman. “It was close on the back nine.”

Stellingwerff said he played well, but could have scored lower on the first day had he putted better. Taking second was Jackson Coates, who scored 153. Stellingwerff said Coates played really well.

“He fought hard,” said Stellingwerff.

The boys 17 to 18 winner was Cam Gunning, while Kyler Philip was second. Winning the 14 to 16 age group was Cam Davie, with Caleb Rousseau in second. Hayden Krause took the 11 to 13 group with Tyson Carroll behind him. The boys low net winner was Grady Lancaster with Jack McLennan taking second.