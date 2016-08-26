Cruikshank collects three points in Vees win over Vernon

Nicholas Jones of the Penticton Vees gets past Brett Stapley of the Vernon Vipers in an exhibition game Thursday at Kal Tire Place.

Grant Cruikshank looks like he’s ready for the BCHL opener on Sept. 10.

The rookie forward scored and picked up two assists in the Penticton Vees 4-1 win over the Vernon Vipers Thursday, in pre-season action at Kal-Tire Place.

Jared Nash, Joe Leahy and Noah Jordan also lit the lamp for Penticton, who won their second game in as many nights. Mat Robson kicked out 14 of 15 shots in his debut in the Vees crease, and the power-play manufactured two goals late in the third period.

The Vees outshot the Vipers 35-15 and went 2-for-7 on the power play, while killing off all three of their penalties.