Lake City Basketball dishing up fall sessions for students

Lake City Basketball is offering fall sessions for middle and high school students.

Lake City Basketball Club is offering middle and high school fall sessions starting Sept. 25.

Chris Terris, co-director of Lake City Basketball, said the high school level sessions will be very competitive and designed to get players ready for their school seasons. At the younger levels, there will be more emphasis on developing skills and introducing players to offensive and defensive team structures.

"We hope to attract new players to the game at this level with the hope that they develop a love of playing basketball," said Terris.

The sessions are as follows: middle school girls (grades 6-8) 9-11 a.m.; middle school boys (grades 6-8) 11-1 p.m.; high school girls (grades 9-12) 1-3 p.m.; high school boys (grades 9-12) 3-5 p.m. Each session will include an hour of skill development and one 32-minute game (players will be divided into teams after the first session). Players require a reversible shirt to participate. Please note on the website that there are two different price points: one for those who already have a reversible ($75) and one for those who require a reversible ($115).

Registration is now open for the six-week Fall Training Sessions. Visit http://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/ to ensure your spot (each session will be limited to 40 participants). The website also has information for the program for students in grades two to five.