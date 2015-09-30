Family teeing up fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House with tournament

When their son Aeson was receiving cancer treatments in 2014, Ana and Aaron Moen made Ronald McDonald House their home away from home.

Aeson, 3, is doing well and his two-year remission mark is in October. The Moen’s have decided to organize the Aeson Moen’s Ronald McDonald House B.C. Golf tournament Sept. 10 at Twin Lakes to raise money for Ronald McDonald House. The deadline to register is Sept. 3.

“It’s our way to give back to the house,” said Ana, co-organizer of the tournament.

Between 30 to 40 people have registered to play. The Moen’s would like to see four teams of 70 play 18 holes. Registration is $100 per person, including the golf cart, dinner and door prizes. There will also be games during the golf.

“I’m excited,” said Ana. “We actually want to do this as an annual thing. Hopefully it goes really well. The closer it gets the more nervous I get. I want it to be a really good turnout.”

For more information or to register, contact Aaron Moen at 250-486-6636 or email at aaron.moen@hotmail.com. Visit their Facebook page, Aeson Moen’s Ronald McDonald House BC Golf Tournament.