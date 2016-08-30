- Home
Sports
VINTAGE SPEEDSTERS
VINTAGE SPEEDSTERS — Four of the 14 cars from West Coast Vintage Racers — White, Mark Lees, 33, Ralph Monhay, 19, Ken Welkie and ,81, Robert Henry, compete in a trophy dash at Penticton Speedway Saturday.
Penticton Speedway's weekend action included the West Coast Vintage Racers for the first time. Other races included hornet, street stocks and the Okanagan Dwarf Club races.
