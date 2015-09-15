Power girls fastpitch program holding tryouts

THE PENTICTON POWER Fastpitch association is holding tryouts for girls born in 2001 to 2003 on Sept. 10.

The Penticton Power Fastpitch association is holding tryouts for a U16B rep team at Columbia Field on Sept. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. Jeff Korven is running the tryouts for girls born from 2001 to 2003. The team will be created with players from Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Keremeos. Korven said they would like to see between 12 to 14 players.

"If we have 12 committed players, we're golden," said Korven. "If we only have 10 committed and two possibles, then we have to go to 14."

Those interested in trying out are asked to contact Kory Phillips at 250-770-8235 or email at md984@hotmail.com.

"Hopefully down the road we can put together a 16U rep team in the Okanagan and we can keep these girls home," he said.