Cruikshank nets two as Vees tie Warriors

  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 9:00 AM
PENTICTON VEE Grant Cruikshank scored a goal in a win over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday in exhibition action and hit the scoresheet again on Wednesday in West Kelowna, scoring twice in a 2-2 final. The Vees next home exhibition game is Friday against the Trail Smoke Eaters. - Emanuel Sequeira/Penticton Western News
A strong start propelled the Penticton Vees to victory on Tuesday, on Wednesday it was a late push against the West Kelowna Warriors.

Grant Cruikshank pocketed two third periods goals as the Vees and Warriors skated to a 2-2 stalemate at Royal LePage Place. The tie ended the Vees perfect start to the BCHL pre-season but they are still undefeated through their first four exhibition games.

Cruikshank, a future Wisconsin Badger, cut the lead in half two-minutes in on a great individual effort down the middle. After side-stepping a defender, Cruikshank finished the rush by sliding the puck through the goalie’s five-hole. Then, during a five-on-three power-play, Cruikshank hammered a one-timer from between the face-off circles that sizzled by the goalie’s glove at 18:07; that’s four goals in three games for the rookie forward.

Jon Russell and Quin Foreman scored for the Warriors. Vees goalie Nolan Hildebrand finished with 18 saves.

 

