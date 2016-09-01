- Home
Cruikshank nets two as Vees tie Warriors
A strong start propelled the Penticton Vees to victory on Tuesday, on Wednesday it was a late push against the West Kelowna Warriors.
Grant Cruikshank pocketed two third periods goals as the Vees and Warriors skated to a 2-2 stalemate at Royal LePage Place. The tie ended the Vees perfect start to the BCHL pre-season but they are still undefeated through their first four exhibition games.
Cruikshank, a future Wisconsin Badger, cut the lead in half two-minutes in on a great individual effort down the middle. After side-stepping a defender, Cruikshank finished the rush by sliding the puck through the goalie’s five-hole. Then, during a five-on-three power-play, Cruikshank hammered a one-timer from between the face-off circles that sizzled by the goalie’s glove at 18:07; that’s four goals in three games for the rookie forward.
Jon Russell and Quin Foreman scored for the Warriors. Vees goalie Nolan Hildebrand finished with 18 saves.