Vees rookie Cruikshank, the sniper

PENTICTON VEE Grant Cruikshank scored a goal in a win over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday in exhibition action and hit the scoresheet again on Wednesday in West Kelowna, scoring twice in a 2-2 final. The Vees next home exhibition game is Friday against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Lighting the lamp is a passion for Grant Cruikshank.

“I love scoring goals. I like to do what it takes to get those goals, whether they are gritty or outmuscling a guy,” said Cruikshank, a Penticton Vees rookie who has four goals in three exhibition games.

After scoring a goal in a 4-2 win over the Vernon Vipers, Cruikshank hit the scoresheet twice in a 2-2 tie Wednesday against the West Kelowna Warriors. Vees coach-general manager Fred Harbinson said Cruikshank has been playing great.

“He’s playing with a lot of speed. He’s going to be one of the faster players in the entire league. He plays with a lot of pace. He plays with a lot of determination. He’s a real good teammate on the bench. When he gets on the ice, he wants to go into the hard areas of the ice. He’s not afraid to go after pucks in the corners and in front of the net.”

Against the Warriors, Harbinson said he came through with the game on the line.

“It’s a hell of a start for a young rookie,” he said.

Cruikshank, a native of Delafield, Wis., played for the Milwaukee junior Admirals. He put up 21 goals and 40 points in 30 games in what he said was “a great year there.”

Cruikshank, who is committed to the University of Wisconsin Badgers, said he speed is his biggest asset and he can be elusive in the corners. He will backcheck to create turnovers. Harbinson said the five-foot-11, 180-pound forward can be a penalty killer and is responsible away from the puck.

“He’s doing a little bit of everything. He is showing he can do other things for us. That’s exciting for us,” said Harbinson. “He’s a player we were excited about when we recruited him.”

Once Cruikshank is ready to move onto the college level, he will join the Badgers.

“Super excited for that,” said Cruikshank. “I grew up going to the games. Huge Badger fan at heart. It’s really special.”