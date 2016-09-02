Pro arenacross tour returns to the SOEC in October

THE CANADIAN NATIONAL Arena Cross Tour powered by Rockstar Energy Drink is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 29 for round 5 of the Canadian National Championships.

After an extremely successful debut last year, Jetwerx International is bringing the Canadian National Arenacross Tour for 2016 back to Penticton with Round 5 on Oct. 29.

This tour consists of an eight-round professional arenacross series, which includes an East and West Amateur National Arenacross Championship. Pro arenacross riders compete for a total cash payout of over $60,000, with over 20 amateur classes’ racing for their share of $25,000 worth of trophies, prizes and series awards.

“We are extremely excited to be coming back to Penticton and the SOEC for the second straight year,” says Justin Thompson - CEO Jetwerx International. “Last season we had some of the most intense action of the whole tour inside the SOEC. With more teams and talent competing in 2016 it will be an edge of you seat entertainment for the whole family. “

“We are excited to be involved with Jetwerx and the Arenacross Tour,” says Scott Spark President of Royal Distributing in a press release. ”We look forward to a successful season as the presenting sponsor of the Canadian National Arenacross Tour. Our focus, as one of the main sponsors, will be on keeping the racer’s excited by giving them the opportunity to cash in on the Royal Distributing Hole shot award. We also plan to get the fans involved during half time with The Marin Bikes Half Time show presented by Royal Distributing.”

The 2016 Canadian National Arenacross Tour is set to begin in Montreal, Que. on Oct. 1, with this being round 1 of both the Pro National Series and the Eastern Amateur National Series.

The series schedule:

October 1 Round 1 Montreal, QC

October 8 Round 2 Sarnia, ON

October 15 Round 3 Barrie, ON

October 22 Round 4 Moose Jaw, SK

October 29 Round 5 Penticton, BC November 5 Round 6 Calgary, AB

Tickets for the Canadian National Arenacross Tour are $18, $26 and $36* for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. (*Additional service fees only apply to online and phone purchases.) A limited number of ticket packages are available. The Full Throttle Family Four Pack includes two adult tickets, two children’s tickets and a free $25 concession voucher for only $97. Bikes, Brews & Buds includes four adult tickets plus a free $25 concession voucher for only $104.

For detailed information, visit www.SOEC.ca . Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com, by telephone at 1.877.SOEC.TIX (763.2849) or in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC).

For more information visit: www.arenacrosstour.ca