Kiss My Ace, S*M*A*S*H win beach league volleyball titles

KISS MY ACE won the South Okanagan Volleyball Association's beach league C division. The team is as follows: Back row (left to right): Richard Xiang, Margo Lore, Jamie Chalissery, Galen Lambert, Brayden Jones and Paul Stewardson. Middle laying down: Graham Brownlee. Front row (left to right): Marco Brambilla, Emma Read, Delanie Anderson, Chelsea Reith and Amelia Galuska.

Kiss My Ace and S*M*A*S*H spiked their way to victory in the South Okanagan Volleyball Association beach league playoffs, Aug. 9 to 25.

Kiss My Ace won the C division, with Pass and Hitties taking second and Spectra Aces, Setsy Doods and Bomb Diggity behind them. S*M*A*S*H won the D division, with Stinkey Lockers finishing second, Beta Blockers third, The Zoo fourth and Beach Buddies fifth.

Kinky Sets won the Advanced B division going 55-5. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak. Size Does Matter finished second at 49-10-1. They won their final eight matches.

S*M*A*S*H, winners of the South Okanagan Volleyball Association's beach league D division. The team is as follows: back row (left to right): Devon Quinton, Harold Larson, Jessy Hansen and Mark Siemens. Front row (left to right): Elaina Gillespie, Alisha Cook and Andrea Gillespie. Missing from photo: Tim Compton, Doris Bilko and Emily Gillespie.