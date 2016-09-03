  • Connect with Us

Sports

Kiss My Ace, S*M*A*S*H win beach league volleyball titles

KISS MY ACE won the South Okanagan Volleyball Association
KISS MY ACE won the South Okanagan Volleyball Association's beach league C division. The team is as follows: Back row (left to right): Richard Xiang, Margo Lore, Jamie Chalissery, Galen Lambert, Brayden Jones and Paul Stewardson. Middle laying down: Graham Brownlee. Front row (left to right): Marco Brambilla, Emma Read, Delanie Anderson, Chelsea Reith and Amelia Galuska.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • posted Sep 3, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Kiss My Ace and S*M*A*S*H spiked their way to victory in the South Okanagan Volleyball Association beach league playoffs, Aug. 9 to 25.

Kiss My Ace won the C division, with Pass and Hitties taking second and Spectra Aces, Setsy Doods and Bomb Diggity behind them. S*M*A*S*H won the D division, with Stinkey Lockers finishing second, Beta Blockers third, The Zoo fourth and Beach Buddies fifth.

Kinky Sets won the Advanced B division going 55-5. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak. Size Does Matter finished second at 49-10-1. They won their final eight matches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

S*M*A*S*H, winners of the South Okanagan Volleyball Association's beach league D division. The team is as follows: back row (left to right): Devon Quinton, Harold Larson, Jessy Hansen and Mark Siemens. Front row (left to right): Elaina Gillespie, Alisha Cook and Andrea Gillespie. Missing from photo: Tim Compton, Doris Bilko and Emily Gillespie.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event